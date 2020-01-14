SLC School District hears from parents about later high school start times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District is letting parents weigh in on the possibility of moving to later start times for the district's high schools.

SLCSD held a "listening tour" event Monday night, and parents filled a school auditorium to listen and give feedback.

One mom joked that “it’s sheer hell” trying to get her sleepy twin boys — freshmen at West High School in downtown Salt Lake City — out of bed at 6 a.m. each day, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

A dad pointed to his 15-year-old daughter in the audience, saying he thinks she’d do better in geography if she was not trying to understand the complexity of borders so early in the morning. And another mom said her teenager has anxiety and believes getting more rest would “make a big difference” for her mental health.

