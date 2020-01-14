× Serena Williams wins first tournament since becoming a mom, donates winnings to fight Aussie fires

Serena Williams ended a three-year title drought when she beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 to win the singles final at the ASB Classic on Sunday.

Williams hadn’t won a title since the Australian Open singles in January 2017 and not since she became a mother to daughter Olympia, who was court-side to see the victory.

It was Williams’ 73rd win in 98 finals, and her name is now added to a trophy won by sister Venus in 2015.

Williams’ title drought included losses in the finals of four Grand Slam tournaments. She lost in the finals of the US Open and Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019.

Williams’ next shot at a Grand Slam tournament will come this week in the Australian Open.

Williams donated her $43,000 prize money to the fundraising appeal for victims of Australia’s wildfires.

“I’ve been playing in Australia for over 20 years, so it’s been really hard for me to watch the news,” Williams said, according to Yahoo. “So, I decided at the beginning of the tournament, every match I played, I’d donate a dress, and I’d also donate all my prize money for a great cause.”

The series of wildfires, which have gripped the country for months, have already destroyed hundreds of homes and displaced thousands of people.

