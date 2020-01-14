Oregon girl dead, 4-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea
PORTLAND, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has stopped searching for a 4-year-old Oregon boy who was swept out to sea along with his 7-year-old sister and father.
A police officer pulled the girl from the waves, but she died at a hospital. The father survived and is recovering from hypothermia.
A powerful wave caught the Portland family by surprise on a remote beach Saturday.
Spectacular storm-driven waves attract tourists each winter to the Oregon coast.
A storm combined with an extremely high tide made the beaches especially dangerous.
The boy’s body hasn’t been found, and the Coast Guard has discontinued the search.
