McConnell: Trump’s impeachment trial will likely begin next Tuesday

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) told reporters Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial could begin as early as next week.

According to reporters with NBC News and Politico, McConnell told reporters that an impeachment trial could begin as early as next Tuesday, Jan. 21.

McConnell’s comments came the same day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told members of the Democratic caucus that she would appoint impeachment managers and send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate on Wednesday.

In December, the House of Representatives voted to adopt two articles of impeachment against Trump: One each for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

More on this as it develops.

