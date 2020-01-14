Man drives up to police, claims he killed the person who just murdered his girlfriend

DETROIT, Mich. — Shortly after the body of 52-year-old Vanita Gray was found in her SUV in Detroit, her boyfriend drove up to a police scout car and told officers that someone killed his girlfriend.

A source said that Gray’s 52-year-old boyfriend, who was armed with a gun, also told police that he shot the person who killed her, but the source says the boyfriend didn’t have details to support his claim.

The only thing police knew for sure was that Gray was dead from multiple gunshot wounds after someone opened fire on her in her SUV.

Someone called 911 around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to report a vehicle on the side of the road with bullet holes in the windshield.

Twenty-one shell casings were found in the area with some of the bullets hitting the glass window of a nearby furniture store.

And it didn’t take long for police to go from calling Gray’s boyfriend a person of interest to the suspect in her murder.

Gray and her boyfriend were living together in a home, less than a mile from where she was killed. She was wearing flip flops and lounge clothes.

Gray was reportedly employed in a rehab center. Her boyfriend was on disability, according to his relatives.

Right now, Gray’s boyfriend, who is on probation for retail fraud, has not been charged with her murder.