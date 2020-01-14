Man badly burned in RV fire in Murray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah — A man was transported to the University of Utah Burn Center early Tuesday morning after suffering serious burn injuries in an RV fire in Murray.

The fire started around midnight at 440 Jensen Lane. When firefighters arrived, they realized the victim needed immediate medical attention. He was first taken to Intermountain Medical Center, then flown to the University of Utah Burn Center for treatment of burns on his arms and legs.

"Usually the first thing is life safety, so we devoted all of our attention to the patient himself first, and then we went to the fire second," said Battalion Chief Dave Florin, Murray City Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and began to investigate the cause.