Looking for a new job in 2020? Here’s what employers are looking for

2020 might be the year you decide to switch jobs or get back into the workforce. If that’s the case, it’s important to stand out from the crowd.

Operational President George Denlinger with Robert Half says over the last decade, the application process has changed.

First, you need to update your resume. A new Accountemps survey of hiring managers found that it’s best to keep resumes straightforward, and to avoid caricatures and colored ink.

Also, now is the time to create a cover letter.

“Larger companies are using AI to sort through resumes these days,” said Denlinger.

And a cover letter goes directly to the hiring manager.

“It can also show off your writing style and who you are and help distinguish you that way as well,” said Denlinger.

As for social media, hiring managers say to use it to your benefit.

“Whether it’s LinkedIn or other social media platforms to reach out to either the people in the company that you are interested in or directly to the manager, that’s absolutely permitted these days,” said Denlinger. That’s right. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and show you’re interested. When it comes to finally landing that job, remember it’s not just about hard job skills that you bring to the table. “Every time I talk with mangers, it starts with the soft skills,” said Denlinger. “Can they interact well with the environment? Do they have good communication skills? Do they fit well with our culture and our company?” The research was done with over 2,400 hiring managers in 28 major cities across the country.

