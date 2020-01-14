Kentucky woman accused of using her pit bull to kill man

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. – A woman is being charged with murder after allegedly killing a man by jumping on him and urging her pit bull to attack.

Kentucky State Police say officers were called to the incident at a home in Rockcastle County at about 3:40 a.m. Friday.

According to an arrest citation, 38-year-old Melissa D. Wolke of Mount Vernon had been involved in an altercation with 55-year-old Donald W. Abner of Richmond and during the struggle, she had turned her pit bull loose on the man.

According to a police report obtained by NBC News, responding officers say they saw Wolke on top of Abner, punching him in the face as the pit bull mauled him. The report also says the man who called authorities claimed to have heard Wolke give the dog “commands to attack.”

Officers say they had to shoot and kill the “very aggressive dog” that was in the immediate area of Abner and preventing them from providing emergency treatment.

Abner was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Rockcastle Coroner’s Office. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Wolke was arrested and charged with one count of murder. Police say she admitted to being in the residence and going “redneck” on the victim.

This story was originally published by staff at WLEX.