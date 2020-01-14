× Iran announces arrests over downing of plane that killed 176

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran’s judiciary says arrests have been made over the shootdown of a Ukrainian plane that killed all 176 people on board.

A judiciary spokesman says that “extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested.”

He was quoted by Iranian state media on Tuesday, but did not say how many individuals have been detained or name them.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for a special court to be set up to try those responsible for the plane shootdown.

