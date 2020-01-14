How giving blood could get you to the Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood donors of all types - especially type O. Right now, they only have a three-day supply of Type O Blood.

To help tackle the critical need, the Red Cross and NFL are working together to offer one lucky winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Those who come to give blood between now and January 19, 2020 will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the game live.

Here's what's included for the winner: two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander® - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses.* Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.