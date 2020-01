× Firefighters tackling Bountiful house blaze

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Fire crews are working a residential fire in Bountiful Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bountiful Fire Department, the fire near 3500 South and 350 West grew quickly because the front door was open and back windows had blown out.

There were also five propane tanks behind the home, some of which exploded.

