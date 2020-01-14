Build-A-Bear Workshop will soon carry ‘Baby Yoda’ stuffed animals, reports say

The outlet reports that Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John announced during a presentation at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday that the store would soon begin carrying dolls in the likeness of the “The Child” from the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian — better known as Baby Yoda.

Build-A-Bear’s announcement comes weeks after Disney announced it had quickly run out of Baby Yoda plush dolls, and that it was taking preorders for the toy which would be fulfilled in March.

Business Insider also reports that the Baby Yoda toy made by action figure company Funko became a top-selling toy on Amazon in December before it sold out.

Build-A-Bear already carries a handful of Star Wars-themed stuffed animals, including Darth Vader, Storm Troopers, Ray and an Ewok.

The Mandalorian debuted in November when Disney’s streaming service launched, and Baby Yoda quickly became a phenomenon, inspiring art pieces, fan fiction and hundreds of memes.