A new wine cafe and coffee house with a great menu to boot!

WB's Eatery is a wine cafe and coffeehouse located in the Monarch building in Ogden on 25th Street. They're open seven days a week starting at 7am.

Their menu is designed with a Latin European influence. They offer a variety of breakfast, lunch, dinner and small bite options. They also specialize in alcoholic and non-alcoholic craft cocktails, plus they have a coffee bar, a full bar in a cozy, artful space which features four to five different arts each quarter.

WB's Eatery also provides full service catering and hosts private parties at the Eatery.

Chef Stewart Henderson joined us with a recipe:

Chimichurri Sauce

12 cloves of garlic

3 c cilantro

1 c parsley

1 tbsp salt

1 c Olive oil

1/3 c green onion

1/3 c white onion

Combine everything in food processor. Pulse until even consistency.

Chef Stewart served the sauce on steak skewers and a brocodillo.

You can find more at Wbseatery.com.