Missing Eagle Mountain 6-year-old found safe

UPDATE: Aniyah has been found.

6 year old @eaglemtncity girl has been found safe. — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) January 15, 2020

Original story:

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Authorities are searching for a missing girl from Eagle Mountain.

According to a tweet from Eagle Mountain City, 6-year-old Aniyah Vandenhoek was last seen wearing a bright pink metallic coat and jeans. She is described as having blond hair and hazel eyes.

“Please check all out buildings around your residence,” the city said in the tweet.

No further information or photos have yet been released.

Anyone who has seen her or has other potentially helpful information is asked to contact dispatch at 801-794-3970.