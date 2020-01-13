× What is Popeye’s favorite food? Wrong answer on ‘Family Feud’ nets Canada woman $10K

A Canadian woman who lost out on $10,000 and earned viral infamy on Canada’s Family Feud can rest a little easier thanks to fast-food chain Popeyes.

With the DuBois family and the Tomlin family tied after three rounds, a representative for each family stepped forward to answer a sudden-death, winner-take-all question. Whoever correctly answered the question first would win the game for their family, earning a $10,000 prize and the chance to play “Fast Money” for bonus cash.

The question: What is Popeye’s favorite food?

To nearly everyone watching at home, the answer was obvious — Popeye the Sailor Man, the iconic cartoon character, loves spinach because it gives him super strength.

Eve, the representative for the DuBois family, was quick to the buzzer. But “spinach” wasn’t her answer. Not only did she guess “chicken,” but she did so with a confident dance.

I tuned in to Canada's new version of Family Feud and may have witnessed one of the most iconic game show moments I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/QsTIjEzoM7 — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesbloggity) January 10, 2020

After a laugh from the show host Gerry Dee and a roar from the crowd, Logan — the representative for the Tomlin family — correctly guessed spinach.

Who could really blame Eve? Anyone with an internet connection in 2019 probably had Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen on their mind a lot, after the chain’s chicken sandwich went viral and quickly sold out, sparking long lines and even deadly fights.

Luckily, all was not lost for Eve and the DuBois family. Popeyes tracked down Eve’s Twitter account and tweeted Friday that it was presenting her with $10,000 worth of Popeye’s chicken.

.@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes https://t.co/OeCQYsG875 pic.twitter.com/LlfyaY83n7 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020

As for Eve, she seems to be taking her gaffe in stride.

When your mom says good answer and your actually totally wrong … https://t.co/yIlYPDdPCm — ëvę måriełlė (@sublimevey) January 11, 2020

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.