Utah restaurant sells 400 kangaroo burgers in 2 days

ROY, Utah — A controversial offering has turned into commercial success for a Roy restaurant.

“We are completely overwhelmed by your positivity and patronage! Because of you, we have sold around 400 kangaroo burgers in two days!,” a Facebook post from a fan community for Burger Bar said.

The restaurant routinely offers burgers made with a monthly “exotic meat,” including offerings like mahi-mahi, camel, wild boar and yak. But some people considered this month’s offering of kangaroo meat insensitive due to the devastating wildfires in Australia.

Burger Bar manager Joe Fowler explained that the kangaroo meat was ordered well before the wildfires started.

“In December, we talked about cancelling the order because we worried it would look insensitive. We could have done this, easily, with no one the wiser.

My brother and I decided that it would actually be insensitive, and also self-serving, to pull our business out of Australia because we were worried about how selling Kangaroo would look,” an earlier post in the Burger Bar fan community group said.

Fowler told FOX 13 the kangaroo meat would have gone to waste if the restaurant didn’t serve it.

The kangaroo burger proved so popular that Burger Bar has sold out of kangaroo meat. They are now offering camel meat as a substitute.