The Manly Baker’s Artisan Bread

Matthew Trone, The Manly Baker, joined us with a recipe for his artisan bread.

**Make dough 8-12 hours before baking for best results**

Yields 1 artisan loaf

Ingredients: ● ½ teaspoon yeast ● 2 teaspoons salt ● 1.5 cups water (room temp) ● 3 cups flours (all-purpose is fine or bread flour if you want a taller, chewier bread) ● Any mix-ins you`d like (cheese, herbs, garlic, etc)

Prepare dough: 1. Mix yeast, salt water, and any mix-ins together in a large bowl. 2. Add flour (make sure to cut the flour to avoid adding too much). 3. Mix together into a scraggly dough. Don`t overmix. Just get rid of dry spots of flour 4. Cover with saran wrap or a plastic grocery bag and leave at room temperature for 8-24 hrs.

Baking: 1. Preheat the oven to 425 - 450 degrees (I usually do 450, but it depends some on your oven). 2. Place oven safe pan in the oven to preheat with the oven. 3. While oven is preheating, spray a space on the counter lightly with cooking spray and then scrape dough out of bowl and plop it onto the counter. 4. With wet fingers, fold dough inwards from the outside all the way around the edge - form into shape of your pan. Repeat 2-5 times, waiting a few minutes between each fold. 5. After last fold, turn dough over to put seams underneath. Sprinkle with flour 6. When oven is preheated, take pan out of the oven and spray it with cooking spray. 7. Use a dough scraper or something similar to push the edges of the dough in towards the middle, lift of the dough with the scraper, and lay flat in the pan. Try to avoid letting the dough fold over itself for best results. 8. Shake the pan a bit and place it in the oven. Place an oven safe lid on the pan or another oven safe pan if it fits. 9. Bake with lid on for 30 minutes.

Matthew does bread making and pretzel making classes. He'll even bring the class and everything you need to you!

You an learn more @themanlybaker.