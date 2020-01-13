Snowstorm affecting roadways in northern Utah Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A snowstorm is moving through northern Utah and it could affect commuters Monday morning, particularly those north of Salt Lake City.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the storm is affecting the I-15 corridor and it's moving south.

"Road snow accumulations are expected across northern valley and mountain routes from the Idaho border south along the northern Wasatch. Greatest road snow impacts are expected from North Salt Lake/Bountiful and northwards," a posting on UDOT's website said.

UDOT reports the following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns during the forecast period:

I-15, ID border through Beaver

I-84, Entire route.

I-80, Grantsville and eastward.

I-70, I-15 junction to Salina Summit (MP 80 – MP 88)

US-40, I-80 Junction through Fruitland.

US-89, ID border to Panguitch

SR-190 Big Cottonwood Canyon

SR-210 Little Cottonwood Canyon

The National Weather Service reports snow is already sticking to roads in Park City and Parleys Canyon.

Drivers going into canyon and mountain routes should be prepared for chain restrictions.

