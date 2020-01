Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Mike Lee addressed the Utah Eagle Forum on Saturday and gave more insight into his harsh words that came after an intelligence briefing last week.

Lee said the briefing of the United States' use of force in Iran was the worst he's ever seen in his nine years in the Senate.

Lee says he is still an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, but he believes the Constitution demands Congress should have a say in any prolonged military conflict.