Salt Lake Tribune surveys Utah women on sexual assault and partner violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s rate of violent crime is far lower than the national average in almost every category.

According to FBI crime statistics, Utah has:

2.3 murders per 100,000 residents compared to the national rate of 4.5,

44 robberies per 100,000 residents compared to the national rate of 102,

And 119 aggravated assaults per 100,000 compared the national rate of 233.

But Utahns are victims of rape at rates far above the national average, with 49.4 cases per 100,000 residents compared with the national rate of 36.6.

Despite the clear problem, there are few surveys asking women about their experience of rape, sexual assault and intimate partner violence in the Beehive State, making the Salt Lake Tribune’s recent survey significant.

You can read their full report here.