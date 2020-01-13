Rich’s Picks: Two new shows to add to your must-see list this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Rich's Picks, brought to you by LiveNation.com, there are two new shows to add to your must-see concert list this summer.

Rock's ultimate Juke Box Heroes, legendary band Foreigner with special guest Kansas and featuring Europe will bring their hits to Salt Lake City as part of KSRP's Arrowfest! It happens Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at USANA Amphitheatre!

But that's not all! GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum artist Halsey launches the North American leg of her world tour on June 2, and she's coming to USANA on July 30th with support from blackbear and PVRIS too.

Also at USANA:

Thursday, May 21 - Journey with Pretenders

Sunday, June 7 - Alanis Morissette with special guest Garbage & also appearing Liz Phair

Tuesday, June 16 - Chicago with Rick Springfield

Monday, August 24 - Maroon 5

Tuesday, September 1- The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker

Wednesday, September 2 - The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, September 24 - KISS: End of the Road World Tour

But while it's still too chilly for outdoor shows, there are some indoor concerts like these at the Vivint Smart Home Arena:

Friday, January 31 - Miranda Lambert Wild Card Tour

Saturday, February 8 - Brandi Carlile

Sunday, February 23 -TobyMac Hits Deep Tour

Thursday, February 27 - Blake Shelton Friends and Heroes 2020

Saturday, February 29 - Hip Hop Legends 2020 Tour, Headed by Lucicrus!

Saturday, March 21 - Post Malone Runaway Tour

Thursday, March 26 - Céline Dion Courage World Tour