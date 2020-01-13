Movies, TV shows, commercials and music videos are being made all the time in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In its first five years, the Utah Film Studios has become a production hub for multiple TV series, four feature films, TV commercials, music videos and special events.

Located in beautiful Park City, Utah Film Studios is the state's largest production facility and offers sound stages, a production shop, offices and an array of conference rooms and kitchenettes.

It plays a key role in attracting TV, film and video productions to Utah, and the economic growth they bring.

Currently, Utah Film Studios is home to Paramount Networks' series "Yellowstone", now in its third season. Nearly 30 episodes have been shot at the studio and surrounding Summit and Wasatch Counties.

You can find more information at: utahfilmstudios.com.