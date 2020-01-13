Woman struck, knocked unconscious by falling ice near Bridal Veil Falls

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews responded to a hiking area near Bridal Veil Falls Sunday morning after a woman was struck by a bowling ball-size chunk of falling ice.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon of Utah County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews were first notified of the incident around 11:15.

The victim, a 25-year-old Salt Lake County resident, was hiking with a group in the Stairway to Heaven area when the chunk of ice fell and struck her in the head, knocking her unconscious. The woman then slid about 100 yards down a steep and rocky slope.

She and the others in her group were all wearing helmets, Cannon said. The victim’s helmet was destroyed.

Emergency crews with Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue and North Fork Fire Rescue spent about 2.5 hours getting the woman safely off the mountain and into an ambulance.

She was then transported to a hospital.