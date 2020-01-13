Here are the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning, with “Joker” leading the pack with 11 nods.

Below is a full list of the Oscar nominees:

Best Picture

· “Ford v Ferrari”

· “The Irishman”

· “Jojo Rabbit”

· “Joker”

· “Little Women”

· “Marriage Story”

· “1917”

· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

· “Parasite”

Actor in a Leading Role

· Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”

· Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

· Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

· Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

· Jonathan Pryce – “The Two Popes”

Actress in a Leading Role

· Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

· Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

· Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

· Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

· Renee Zellweger – “Judy”

Actor in a Supporting Role

· Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

· Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

· Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

· Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

· Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Actress in a Supporting Role

· Kathy Bates – “Richard Jewell”

· Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”

· Scarlett Johansson – “JoJo Rabbit”

· Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

· Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Directing

· “The Irishman” – Martin Scorsese

· “Joker” – Todd Phillips

· “1917” – Sam Mendes

· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Quentin Tarantino

· “Parasite” – Bong Joon Ho

Animated Feature Film

· “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

· “I Lost My Body”

· “Klaus”

· “Missing Link”

· “Toy Story 4”

Documentary Feature

· “American Factory”

· “The Cave”

· “The Edge of Democracy”

· “For Sama”

· “Honeyland”

Adapted Screenplay

· “The Irishman” – Steven Zaillian

· “Jojo Rabbit” – Taika Waititi

· “Joker” – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

· “Little Women” – Greta Gerwig

· “The Two Popes” – Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay

· “Knives Out” – Rian Johnson

· “Marriage Story” – Noah Baumbach

· “1917” – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Quentin Tarantino

· “Parasite” – Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

Costume Design

· “The Irishman”

· “JoJo Rabbit”

· “Joker”

· “Little Women”

· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Original Score

· “Joker”

· “Little Women”

· “Marriage Story”

· “1917”

· “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Animated Short Film

· “Dcera (Daughter)”

· “Hair Love”

· “Kitbull”

· “Memorable”

· “Sister”

Live Action Short Film

· “Brotherhood”

· “Nefta Football Club”

· “The Neighbors’ Window”

· “Saria”

· “A Sister”

Sound Editing

· “Ford v Ferrari”

· “Joker”

· “1917”

· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

· “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Sound Mixing

· “Ad Astra”

· “Ford v Ferrari”

· “Joker”

· “1917”

· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Cinematography

· “The Irishman”

· “Joker”

· “The Lighthouse”

· “1917”

· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Documentary Short Subject

· “In the Absence”

· “Living to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

· “Life Overtakes Me”

· “St. Louis Superman”

· “Walk Run Cha-Cha”

International Feature Film

· “Corpus Christi – Poland

· “Honeyland” – North Macedonia

· “Les Misérables” – France

· “Pain and Glory” – Spain

· “Parasite” – South Korea

Makeup and Hairstyling

· “Bombshell”

· “Joker”

· “Judy”

· “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

· “1917”

Visual Effects

· “Avengers: Endgame”

· “The Irishman”

· “The Lion King”

· “1917”

· “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Original Song

· “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”

· “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

· “I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough”

· “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”

· “Stand Up” from “Harriet”

Production Design

· “The Irishman”

· “Jojo Rabbit”

· “1917”

· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

· “Parasite”

Film Editing

· “Ford v Ferrari”

· “The Irishman”

· “Jojo Rabbit”

· “Joker”

· “Parasite”

Who wins will be revealed on Feb. 9, when the Oscars are held in Los Angeles. They’ll need all the star power they can get — the show will go hostless for its second straight year.

