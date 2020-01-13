Here are the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning, with “Joker” leading the pack with 11 nods.
Below is a full list of the Oscar nominees:
Best Picture
· “Ford v Ferrari”
· “The Irishman”
· “Jojo Rabbit”
· “Joker”
· “Little Women”
· “Marriage Story”
· “1917”
· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
· “Parasite”
Actor in a Leading Role
· Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”
· Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
· Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”
· Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”
· Jonathan Pryce – “The Two Popes”
Actress in a Leading Role
· Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”
· Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”
· Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”
· Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”
· Renee Zellweger – “Judy”
Actor in a Supporting Role
· Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
· Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”
· Al Pacino – “The Irishman”
· Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”
· Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Actress in a Supporting Role
· Kathy Bates – “Richard Jewell”
· Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”
· Scarlett Johansson – “JoJo Rabbit”
· Florence Pugh – “Little Women”
· Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”
Directing
· “The Irishman” – Martin Scorsese
· “Joker” – Todd Phillips
· “1917” – Sam Mendes
· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Quentin Tarantino
· “Parasite” – Bong Joon Ho
Animated Feature Film
· “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
· “I Lost My Body”
· “Klaus”
· “Missing Link”
· “Toy Story 4”
Documentary Feature
· “American Factory”
· “The Cave”
· “The Edge of Democracy”
· “For Sama”
· “Honeyland”
Adapted Screenplay
· “The Irishman” – Steven Zaillian
· “Jojo Rabbit” – Taika Waititi
· “Joker” – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
· “Little Women” – Greta Gerwig
· “The Two Popes” – Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay
· “Knives Out” – Rian Johnson
· “Marriage Story” – Noah Baumbach
· “1917” – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Quentin Tarantino
· “Parasite” – Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
Costume Design
· “The Irishman”
· “JoJo Rabbit”
· “Joker”
· “Little Women”
· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Original Score
· “Joker”
· “Little Women”
· “Marriage Story”
· “1917”
· “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Animated Short Film
· “Dcera (Daughter)”
· “Hair Love”
· “Kitbull”
· “Memorable”
· “Sister”
Live Action Short Film
· “Brotherhood”
· “Nefta Football Club”
· “The Neighbors’ Window”
· “Saria”
· “A Sister”
Sound Editing
· “Ford v Ferrari”
· “Joker”
· “1917”
· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
· “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Sound Mixing
· “Ad Astra”
· “Ford v Ferrari”
· “Joker”
· “1917”
· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Cinematography
· “The Irishman”
· “Joker”
· “The Lighthouse”
· “1917”
· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Documentary Short Subject
· “In the Absence”
· “Living to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
· “Life Overtakes Me”
· “St. Louis Superman”
· “Walk Run Cha-Cha”
International Feature Film
· “Corpus Christi – Poland
· “Honeyland” – North Macedonia
· “Les Misérables” – France
· “Pain and Glory” – Spain
· “Parasite” – South Korea
Makeup and Hairstyling
· “Bombshell”
· “Joker”
· “Judy”
· “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
· “1917”
Visual Effects
· “Avengers: Endgame”
· “The Irishman”
· “The Lion King”
· “1917”
· “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Original Song
· “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”
· “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”
· “I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough”
· “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”
· “Stand Up” from “Harriet”
Production Design
· “The Irishman”
· “Jojo Rabbit”
· “1917”
· “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
· “Parasite”
Film Editing
· “Ford v Ferrari”
· “The Irishman”
· “Jojo Rabbit”
· “Joker”
· “Parasite”
Who wins will be revealed on Feb. 9, when the Oscars are held in Los Angeles. They’ll need all the star power they can get — the show will go hostless for its second straight year.