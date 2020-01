OREM, Utah — A fire in Orem destroyed 10 storage units and four cars Monday afternoon.

The blaze broke out just after 4 p.m. at an apartment complex near 1500 South and 175 East, according to Orem Fire Battalion Chief Shaun Hirst.

Fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining apartments, which received minor damage to the exterior from the heat and flames.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.