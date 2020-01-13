× Elon Musk says Tesla cars will be able to talk to passersby

Just when you think you know what the CEO of Tesla will do next with his car company, he throws a curveball at us all.

Elon Musk Tweeted on January 11th, 2020 that Teslas will soon be able to talk to people and he attached an example video.

Teslas will soon talk to people if you want. This is real. pic.twitter.com/8AJdERX5qa — Buff Mage (@elonmusk) January 12, 2020

Musk didn’t stop there either. He then added another tweet onto the thread, saying Tesla vehicles will be able to sound like it’s passing gas in people’s general direction.

And, of course, your car will be able to 💨 in their general direction — Buff Mage (@elonmusk) January 12, 2020

Musk didn’t say exactly when the features would be available, but both sound like a software update than can be issued over the air.