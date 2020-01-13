Dry skin: how to pay attention to the areas we don’t “love” as much as our faces

Jennifer Williamson, from Olio Skin & Beard Co., says when it comes to winter dry skin, our faces get most of our "love".

But there are other areas of our bodies that can get very dry, including our feet and elbows.

She joined us with some suggestions for treatments to target the driest areas.

Jennifer says you may want to consider sleeping in hydrating oils and butters.

For the feet, consider soaking them in epsom salts to re-hydrate.

And, Jennifer says body brushing (dry and in the shower) is a great way to get rid of dry skin buildup.

