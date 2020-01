SANDY, Utah — Sandy Police Chief William O’Neal has passed away, the police department announced Sunday night.

O’Neal died at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the announcement.

Deputy Chief Greg Severson will serve as the interim chief.

No further details regarding O’Neal’s death have been released out of respect for his family, Sgt. Jason Nielsen told FOX 13.

The department will release information regarding funeral services.