Officials: Kentucky contractor’s ‘Send Nudes’ road sign was a result of hacking

Posted 7:12 pm, January 12, 2020, by , Updated at 07:19PM, January 12, 2020

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say this sign, used as part of a contracted construction project, was hacked. Courtesy: Tevon Stephens

PINE KNOT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Drivers got a shock while driving on Highway 92 in Whitley County, Kentucky, when a hacked road sign made a pretty personal request.

An electronic road sign in Pine Knot read simply: “SEND NUDES.” Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say that the sign was hacked and was part of a contracted construction project.

The sign was quickly turned off by administrators. The system belonged to McCreary County and was password-protected, but someone was able to crack the code.

A viewer sent a photo to LEX 18 saying he noticed the sign on his commute home and had to stop to take photos.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.