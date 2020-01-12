× Officials: Kentucky contractor’s ‘Send Nudes’ road sign was a result of hacking

PINE KNOT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Drivers got a shock while driving on Highway 92 in Whitley County, Kentucky, when a hacked road sign made a pretty personal request.

An electronic road sign in Pine Knot read simply: “SEND NUDES.” Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say that the sign was hacked and was part of a contracted construction project.

The sign was quickly turned off by administrators. The system belonged to McCreary County and was password-protected, but someone was able to crack the code.

A viewer sent a photo to LEX 18 saying he noticed the sign on his commute home and had to stop to take photos.