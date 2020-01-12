Mississippi men accused of gluing winning numbers onto scratch-off lotto ticket

Authorities in Mississippi say two men attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing scratch-off ticket that had the winning numbers glued onto it.

News outlets report 47-year-old Odis Latham and 48-year-old Russell Sparks were arrested Monday and charged with offenses including uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000.

The state lottery commission called Flowood police about the fake ticket earlier that morning. Officers were told the suspects presented an altered $100,000 ticket.

