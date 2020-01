× Avalanche closes Little Cottonwood Canyon

GRANITE, Utah — An avalanche which swept one car off the road closed Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday morning.

According to Sargent Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department, the vehicle was caught in the avalanche, but the occupants were uninjured.

SR-210 was closed as a result, and vehicles were turned around at the mouth of the canyon.

Officials say the closure is expected to last several hours.

AVALANCHE: An avalanche has fallen and blocked the road in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Crews are working to clear the road. One car was taken off the road, but occupants are okay. The estimated reopening time is unknown at this time. Follow @UDOTcottonwoods for updates. pic.twitter.com/rQHKmhDWPL — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) January 12, 2020

