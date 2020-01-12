× Early morning house fire in Layton sends two to the hospital

LAYTON, UTAH – Two people were transported to the hospital after an early morning house fire in Layton.

Crews were dispatched to the fire on Summerwood Drive just before 6:00 AM on Sunday.

Authorities said the fire originated in the basement of the three-story home, making it difficult to fight.

There were three occupants in the home.

Two were able to get themselves out of the home. Police were able to remove the third prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Two of those occupants were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No first-responder injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.