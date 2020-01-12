3 Questions with Bob Evans: State representative and retired UHP Lt. Lee Perry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — For the past nine years, Lee Perry has been wearing two hats.

He was a Utah Highway Patrol lieutenant by day and a member of the Utah House of Representatives by night — or sometimes the other way around.

But after 31 years of carrying a badge, he retired from the highway patrol at the end of last month, leaving the job and friends he loves so much.

FOX 13's Bob Evans sat down with Perry and asked him three questions:

How has life changed for the average UHP trooper? What did you learn from protecting former Gov. Mike Leavitt? Are Utah's political leaders in danger from terrorism?

Watch the full interview below:

