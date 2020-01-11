× UPDATE: Family members confirm body of missing Utah woman has been found in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Family members of Kelly Glover, who went missing on a work trip in Florida have confirmed on social media that her body was found Saturday morning.



Kelly was last seen at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Thursday at 2 a.m. Her husband, Adam Bremer, said she was last seen on security footage heading to the exit stairs, but there is no footage of her actually outside. She was last seen wearing a white shawl, with socks but no shoes on, and holding a water bottle.

Details surrounding her death are still under investigation.

This is a developing story.