Police: Grandson stabbed grandfather, set Salt Lake City home on fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A man is in police custody after authorities say he stabbed his grandfather, then set fire to his home.

Salt Lake City Police said they were now investigating Friday morning’s house fire as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 74-year-old John Peel.

His grandson, 28-year-old Maxwell Wolcott is being held in Salt Lake County jail on charges of murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, abuse or desecration of a dead body, and obstruction of justice.

House Fire on Logan Avenue yesterday is now a homicide investigation. PIO will be giving an update at the Pioneer Precinct 1040 W. 700 S. at 1 p.m. Maxwell Wolcott 28, has been arrested. John Peel 74, has been identified as the victim. #Homicide — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) January 11, 2020

This is a developing story.