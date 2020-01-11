Police: Grandson stabbed grandfather, set Salt Lake City home on fire

Posted 9:58 am, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 10:49AM, January 11, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A man is in police custody after authorities say he stabbed his grandfather, then set fire to his home.

Salt Lake City Police said they were now investigating Friday morning’s house fire as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 74-year-old John Peel.

His grandson, 28-year-old Maxwell Wolcott is being held in Salt Lake County jail on charges of murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, abuse or desecration of a dead body, and obstruction of justice.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.