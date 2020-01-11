Northern Utah snow storm to continue through weekend, early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Much of northern Utah is under a winter weather advisory Saturday night through late Sunday morning as a series of storms hit the state.

Snow is expected to continue piling up in the Wasatch and Central mountain ranges with several more inches of accumulation, while northern valleys could see a few inches and 1-2 inches on the Wasatch Front valley floors. Bench areas could receive up to five inches overnight.

Another storm is forecast to hit northern Utah Sunday night with scattered showers.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to see heavier snow.

Southern Utah is expected to see moderate temperatures and clear to partly cloudy skies with not much chance of precipitation.

Click here to check your area for weather warnings and advisories.

Keep up-to-date with the latest weather news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.