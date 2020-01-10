× What is Utah’s favorite Super Bowl snack?

SALT LAKE CITY – A survey reveals Utah’s favorite Super Bowl snack. And no, it’s not green Jell-O.

Utah’s top snack for the NFL championship game is Buffalo Chicken Dip, according to a Google Trends analysis.

Buffalo chicken dip was the top choice of five other states, too.

The analysis looked at what snacks the residents from each state looked for, according to one website.

The most popular option, by state, was cocktail weenies. The weenie was the top pick in ten states.

Among other major metropolitan areas, a popular choice is the seven-layer dip. Seven-layer dip is the top choice of seven of the biggest 20 cities in America.

A survey of 1,200 Americans shows that, on average, people spend $69 on Super Bowl food and $174 for hosting a Super Bowl party.

The survey also shows 19% of people admit skipping work the next day to recover from the party.