× Utah mom, 41, dies of influenza

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 41-year-old St. George woman died last month after becoming infected with influenza type A.

An obituary posted on her husband’s Facebook page identifies her as Maria Larson.

According to her family, Larson died on December 31 from severe complications of influenza.

Larson’s husband rushed her to an emergency room on December 30, and she was put on life support, according to a GoFundMe campaign description.

Larson was then flown to Intermountain Medical Center, but did not respond to aggressive lifesaving measures, the description said.

She was the mother of four boys, ages 16, 14, and 9, her obituary states.

According to a news release from the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, influenza epidemics occur almost every winter in the United States, and the virus is spread via droplets from infected people when they talk, cough or sneeze.

“Symptoms may include rapid onset of fever, chills, cough, sore throat, muscle or body aches, headache, fatigue, and vomiting and diarrhea (although this is more common in children than adults). People at high risk of flu complications, such as young children, adults 65 years of age and older, pregnant women, and people with chronic medical conditions should consult their doctor if they are experiencing flu symptoms,” the news release said.