The best way to decorate a heart cookie

With Valentine's Day coming up in just over a month, we thought now would be a great time to touch up our cookie decorating skills.

So, we invited Meaghan House, owner of The Sugar House Bakery on for some tips.

She showed us how to flood and sprinkle a basic heart cookie!

You can learn more from her at cookie classes at her shop.

You'll also find gifts for every person in your life at The Sugar House Bakery.

The Sugar House Bakery is located in Syracuse, Utah. For more information please call (909) 534-5993 or visit thesugarhousebakery.net.