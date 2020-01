× Salt Lake City man dies in house fire

SALT LAKE CITY – One man has died in a house fire in the area of 1600 S 700 E.

Firefighters responded to a call of fire at a single-story house at about 7 a.m. on Friday.

Fire crews found the one deceased man in the home.

Ryan Mellor, the division chief with Salt Lake City Fire, says investigators are looking into the cause of the fire and how the man died.