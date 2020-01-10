Man critically injured in Ogden shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police are trying to figure out who is the victim and who is the suspect.

Nearby residents say they heard gunshots in the area of a church near 2nd street and Porter Avenue on Thursday evening.

Lt. Clint Christensen says when officers arrived they found a man lying alone in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in his chest.

Police say later they received another call that another man from the same incident had gone to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his arm. He is expected to recover.

Officers are still investigating and they say they have no leads at this point.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Ogden Police at (801) 395-8221.