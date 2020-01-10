Please enable Javascript to watch this video

January is "Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month".

Anelise Bergin from Ski Utah joined us to talk about the greatest snow on earth.

And we have 15 resorts to choose from: Alta, Snowbird, Solitude, Brighton, Powder Mountain, Snow Basin, Park City Mountain, Sundance, Deer Valley, Beaver Mountain, Brian Head, Cherry Peak, Eagle Point and Nordic Valley.

Right now there are excellent snow conditions in the mountains, says Anelise.

Ski Utah wants all of Utah's 5th and 6th graders to participate in the great outdoors, learn and develop great skiing or snowboarding skills and experience all Utah Ski Resorts have to offer at a great and reasonable price. That's why the Ski Utah 5th and 6th Grade Passport Program. Kids get access to 15 Utah resorts for just $45.

You can learn more at: skiutah.com.