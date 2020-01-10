How to customize your backyard to fit your lifestyle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris Lambton, HGTV's Going Yard and Yard Crashers says you should think of your backyard as an extra room of the home.

That means designing it around your family's hobbies and interests and include elements for every family member including the pets.

Chris reminds us to add weather-proof furniture and decor to customize the look, and so that you will get more use out of it all year long.

You can learn more from Chris at the Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union.

Chris will be on the Design Stage on:

Friday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union

Dates:

Friday, January 10, 2019 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 11, 2019 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 12, 2019 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Weekend Adult (ages 13+) and Seniors 55+ - Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, January 10, 2020. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call in the South Lobby.

Trade Day: All home-related tradespeople or members of an affiliated association get into the show complimentary on Sunday, January 12, 2020. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call. Business cards, association membership cards, employee IDs, vocational school and trade school IDs are accepted.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.