Food Truck Friday: Jamaica’s Kitchen

Take your tastebuds on a vacation to Jamaica, man!

It's as easy as ordering anything off the menu of Jamaica's Kitchen. They joined us for "Food Truck Friday".

Originating in Jamaica, Chef Donovan Thompson has been working hard in the kitchen since he was 16. He started as a dishwasher and then a mentor encouraged him to go to culinary school. For more than two decades, Chef Donovan has been living and working in the U.S.

He's sharing his delicious Jamaican dishes with Salt Lake City with everything from spicy and sweet Jamaican Jerk chicken to coco bread and even tender goat curry with rice and beans.

They believe in the traditional saying "Wheel the Pot!". That means good food and hard work.

See the menu and learn more at: jamaicaskitchenslc.com.