Draper Police switching to blue lights only

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah — Most people dread getting pulled over no matter what the circumstances, but Draper residents being pulled over may soon see a new look in their rear-view mirrors.

That’s because the Draper City Police Department will switch to using all blue lights on police vehicles.

“This is very unique in Utah. This will be the first agency in the state that has done this," Chief of Police John Eining said.

The reason?

It all has to do with studies that show people see blue lights much better than red, especially at night.

“For me being the chief of police, especially at night, I want our officers to be seen just about as good as they can be seen," Eining said.

Just riding in the truck as well shows how much larger the Ford F-150 platform is than other comparable police vehicles.

The department says that if it helps save one officer or civilian, then the switch was worth it.

But the switch will take time because police don’t want to confuse the public.

To start, only the five supervisor vehicles will undergo the change. Eventually, they will phase all their vehicles to only have blue lights in favor of safety.

"We’re hoping that this is something that we can slowly introduce to the public, so they are not overwhelmed by all blue lights," Eining said.