Chad Daybell’s brother issues statement ‘pleading’ for him to cooperate with investigation

REXBURG, Idaho (EastIdahoNews.com) — Chad Daybell’s younger brother is “deeply saddened” by what has happened over the past few months and has pleaded with Chad to tell authorities where his two missing stepchildren are.

Matt Daybell issued his first public statement to EastIdahoNews.com on Friday, saying it represents the views of him, his wife and children, not his extended family or parents. He addressed the circumstances surrounding Chad and his deceased wife, Tammy Daybell.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding the unknown whereabouts of (Joshua) “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and the suspicious death investigation of Tammy Daybell, I feel I must make an official statement at this time,” Matt Daybell says.

Matt and his wife, Heather, have lived in the Rexburg area for more than 15 years. Chad Dayell is his oldest brother, and Matt says they have not directly spoken to each other since Tammy Daybell’s memorial service in Rexburg on Oct. 23.

“Since that time, I have texted Chad twice. Once, when I heard from a neighbor of his quick marriage to Lori Vallow, expressing to him my shock and dismay at this news,” Matt Daybell says. “Second, just recently, pleading with Chad to cooperate with authorities and reveal the whereabouts of his new stepchildren.”

JJ and Tylee have been missing since September, and their mother, Lori (Vallow) Daybell, and stepfather, Chad Daybell, are refusing to cooperate with police in their attempts to locate the children. JJ’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, announced a $20,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the recovery of the kids.

Matt Daybell tells EastIdahoNews.com he and Chad are five years apart and have not been close since childhood.

Tammy Daybell was found dead in her Salem home Oct. 19. Authorities initially thought her death was from natural causes but have since deemed it suspicious and exhumed her remains Dec. 11. Investigators are awaiting results from an autopsy, which they expect to be completed soon.

“My immediate family has had little association with Chad the last many years due to our concerns with his religious claims and particular books he had chosen to publish, including his own,” Matt Daybell says. “We are deeply saddened at the recent events that have played out the last several months.”

Chad and Tammy Daybell ran a publishing company that produced his books about end times and Latter-day Saint theology.

Nobody has been charged in connection to the missing children or Tammy Daybell’s death. Matt Daybell says he, his wife and children do not know anything more than what has been reported by the media and ask for their privacy at this time.

“It is our hope and prayer that JJ and Tylee are safe. We want for the truth to be found – whatever that truth turns out to be,” Matt Daybell says. “I plead again for Chad to come forward and cooperate with the investigation so that this very difficult situation might be resolved.”

MATT DAYBELL’S ENTIRE STATEMENT

Due to the circumstances surrounding the unknown whereabouts of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and the suspicious death investigation of Tammy Daybell, I feel I must make an official statement at this time. My name is Matt Daybell. My wife is Heather Daybell. We have been residents of the Rexburg area for over 15 years. Chad Daybell is my oldest brother. I have not seen nor directly spoken to Chad since Tammy’s memorial here in Rexburg on October 23, 2019. Since that time, I have texted Chad twice. Once, when I heard from a neighbor of his quick marriage to Lori Vallow, expressing to him my shock and dismay at this news. Second, just recently, pleading with Chad to cooperate with authorities and reveal the whereabouts of his new stepchildren.

I have not been close to Chad since childhood. My immediate family has had little association with Chad the last many years due to our concerns with his religious claims and particular books he had chosen to publish, including his own. We are deeply saddened at the recent events that have played out the last several months. It is our hope and prayer that JJ and Tylee are safe. We want for the truth to be found – whatever that truth turns out to be. Neither I, nor my wife and children have any more information than what has been reported by the news media. I plead again for Chad to come forward and cooperate with the investigation so that this very difficult situation might be resolved. My wife and I ask for privacy for us and for our children and will not be giving any further comments at this time.