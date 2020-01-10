× A 103-year-old World War II veteran finally gets his combat medals, 75 years later

(CNN) — A 103-year-old World War II veteran is finally being honored for his time in the military — 75 years later.

Peter Fantasia, of Somerville, Massachusetts, received eight medals including the Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal and American Defense Service Medal. US Rep. Seth Moulton presented him with the medals at a special ceremony Monday.

Fantasia previously received his Silver Star, the nation’s third-highest award for valor in combat, Tim Biba from Moulton’s office told CNN.

Fantasia served in Company L, 3rd Battalion, 104th Infantry Regiment, 26th Infantry Division as a US Army medic, according to CNN affiliate WHDH.

Fantasia was captured in Rodalbe, France, in 1944 while tending to a wounded sergeant and lieutenant in a foxhole and was held as a prisoner of war until he was liberated by Russian forces on April 28, 1945.

It took so long for Fantasia to get home that he didn’t seek after his medals.

“God has been good. I don’t know what to say,” Fantasia told WHDH.

He expressed gratitude for his comrades and said they were with him in spirit.

“It wasn’t just myself,” he said. “I had help one way or another.”

“He is a true example to the rest of the country and the community what American heroism is all about,” Moulton said.