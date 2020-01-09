× WVCPD searching for driver of vehicle that fled after striking 14-year-old girl in crosswalk

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Police Department is searching for a suspect after a girl was hit in the crosswalk of 3800 South and Constitution Boulevard.

On Jan. 6, 2020 around 4:30 p.m. a 14-year-old girl was struck while in the crosswalk and was seriously injured. The driver of the vehicle that hit her did not stop and drove off.

The car has been described as white and driven by a white male.

WVCPD said in a Facebook post that multiple people were present at the time of the accident and someone may have seen it occur.

Anyone with information on the incident please contact 801-840-4000 and reference case #20I200057