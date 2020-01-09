× U of U names its new chief of police

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has selected an Ohio man as its next chief of police.

Rodney Chatman, who is currently the executive director of public safety and chief of police at University of Dayton in Ohio, will become the U of U’s police chief next month.

Chatman will begin his career at the U on February 17, and he’ll report to Marlon C. Lynch, the university’s new chief safety officer, a news release from U of U said.

“Rodney is an experienced law enforcement leader who has a deep understanding of campus policing,” said Ruth V. Watkins, president of the University of Utah, in the news release. “He is committed to best practices, community engagement and relationship building and is the ideal candidate to lead and guide change in our Department of Public Safety. Rodney is particularly recognized for effectiveness in building partnerships with students to enhance safety.”

The university hired an outside search firm to find the next police chief, and more than 50 people applied for the position. Fourteen candidates were then presented to the U’s search committee. The pool was then narrowed to six applicants, followed by three finalists.

Chatman succeeds Dale Brophy, who retired in October 2019.