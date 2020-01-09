The Noorda is a new performing arts venue in Utah County on the UVU campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are seven performance venues ranging from intimate black box theatre to a 900- seat concert hall at the new Noorda Center on the Utah Valley University (UVU) campus.

Stephen Pullen, Dean of School for the Arts, Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at UVU and Alex Malone, Executive Director of Noorda Center for the Performing Arts joined us with some of the exciting things happening there.

The venue allows UVU to bring world-class performers like Jason Alexander, Sierra Boggess and Audra McDonald to Utah.

The Noorda is also the Utah County home of the Utah Symphony.

There are exciting things coming to The Noorda too... including Bernadette Peters (which is already sold out), Ballet West's Giselle (which gives Utah County audiences a chance to see this full production before it opens at Capital Theatre later in February), Cirque Mechanics, The Underwater Bubble Show and more!

All tickets can be purchased online at: uvu.edu/thenoorda.

The Noorda also gives students the chance to work side-by-side with some of the best professionals in the business. For example, students worked with the author, composer and director out of New York City on a new musical on its way to Broadway called 'Fly More Than You Fall'.